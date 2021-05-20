Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 122,121 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,468,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 122,121 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in GeoPark were worth $39,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 965,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 149,399 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in GeoPark by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GeoPark stock opened at $14.77 on Thursday. GeoPark Limited has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $901.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.60.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

