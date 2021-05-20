Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 989,518 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $170,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $307.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.46, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $184.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

