Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

SBLK stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 98,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.68 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.15.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.