STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.24 on Major Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $83.89 million and $419,487.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00075604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.27 or 0.01178529 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.46 or 0.09860667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00101139 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 67,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

