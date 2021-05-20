State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,031 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

