State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,049 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of 3D Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,317,108 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $202,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,791 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter worth $14,343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,071 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 79,653 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $24.71 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock worth $596,787. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

