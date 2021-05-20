State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Livent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Livent by 212.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

LTHM opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.67, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

