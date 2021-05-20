State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $694.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

