State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after purchasing an additional 977,592 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in State Street by 7,138.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 576,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after purchasing an additional 533,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $54.26 and a 1 year high of $89.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.43.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

