Steel Dynamics, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by 61.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of STLD traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.98. The company had a trading volume of 106,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $66.27.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock worth $18,922,457. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.