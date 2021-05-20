Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.33. 102,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,976. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.3813 dividend. This is a boost from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bpifrance SA acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $3,407,256,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $1,918,142,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $805,441,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at $490,971,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter valued at about $455,870,000.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

