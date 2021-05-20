Stephen Trundle Sells 14,087 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,159,219.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,857,540.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $622,653.75.

Shares of ALRM opened at $78.40 on Thursday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.96 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after acquiring an additional 305,509 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,555,000 after acquiring an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth $73,541,000. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

