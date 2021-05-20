Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:UDN)

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,486 call options on the company. This is an increase of 731% compared to the average daily volume of 299 call options.

Shares of UDN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 90,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,253. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,446 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

