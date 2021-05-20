Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Spectrum Brands Call Options (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,575 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,144% compared to the average daily volume of 207 call options.

SPB stock opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

