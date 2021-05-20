STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate (STORE properties). The Company provides net-lease solutions principally to middle-market and larger companies that own STORE Properties. It invests in single-tenant real estate such as chain restaurants, supermarkets, health clubs, and education, retail, service, and distribution facilities. STORE Capital Corporation is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STOR. Truist upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $91,906,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,442,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $40,851,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 734.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,758 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

