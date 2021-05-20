STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded up $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $33.86. 19,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.79. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

