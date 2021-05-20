Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 875 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $592,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $88.72 and a 12-month high of $165.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

