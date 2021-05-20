Strategic Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,573 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 164,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $60.07 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.