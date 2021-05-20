Strategic Financial Services Inc Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $175.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

