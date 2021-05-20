Strategic Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $1,155,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,296 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,825,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Shares of COST opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.61. The stock has a market cap of $168.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

