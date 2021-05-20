Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 1,050 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Coherent were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COHR. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Coherent by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Coherent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Coherent by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $262.14 and its 200-day moving average is $203.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.13.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

