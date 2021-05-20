Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 1,263 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. UBP Investment Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $602.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $626.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $536.59. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $257.63 and a 1-year high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

