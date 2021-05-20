Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 3,557 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $130.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.04. The stock has a market cap of $147.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

