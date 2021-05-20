Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.85

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as high as $2.06. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 75,408 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Global Healthcare Fun Tamarack purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,223,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,757,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

