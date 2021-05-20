Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells $187,725.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RGR opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 189.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $6,572,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 523.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

