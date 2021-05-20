Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.24

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOHVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOHVY)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

