Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

Get DoorDash alerts:

In related news, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $366,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923.

DASH stock opened at $140.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.84. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DASH. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.