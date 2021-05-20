Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 72.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 26,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

GEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $113,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

