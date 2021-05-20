Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of ASND opened at $134.62 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $119.11 and a 12 month high of $183.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.80). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASND. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.22.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

