Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $834,000 Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $90.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $50.82 and a 12-month high of $96.30.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

