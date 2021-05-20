Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 53.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NYSE FCN opened at $139.91 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.48.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

