Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 3,416 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NTST opened at $21.51 on Thursday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.76.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

