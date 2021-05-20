Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after acquiring an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,543,000 after buying an additional 390,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $20,205,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $94,593.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $45.36 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

