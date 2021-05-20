Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NYSE:INN opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

