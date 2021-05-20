Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Stephens

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price lifted by Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

SUM stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $34.47.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,733,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,660,000 after acquiring an additional 382,980 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $120,193,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.