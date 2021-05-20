Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Summit Midstream Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.92. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 59.61% and a positive return on equity of 7.05%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $742,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,336,000.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.