Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.44. Approximately 9,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 208,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 933.62% and a negative return on equity of 100.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $59,557,426.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,662,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,551,258.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maky Zanganeh bought 389,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

