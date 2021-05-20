SuperFarm Market Cap Reaches $92.75 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $92.75 million and approximately $18.66 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.84 or 0.00530470 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00018393 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao.

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

