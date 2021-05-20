Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.60

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 6387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.81.

SGRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.93.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $8,702,823. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,663.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,132,000 after acquiring an additional 429,047 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.