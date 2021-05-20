Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $108.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DAVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Endava from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Get Endava alerts:

Shares of DAVA traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.22. 76,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. Endava has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. Endava had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 6.07%. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endava will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Endava by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Endava by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,424,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,316,000 after purchasing an additional 554,674 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Endava by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,676,000 after purchasing an additional 120,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Endava by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.