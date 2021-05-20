SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeuroPace’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $23.56 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

In other news, General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,984. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 235,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.