SVB Leerink Raises Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target to $41.00

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IONS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.36 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 73.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after acquiring an additional 71,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,942 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after acquiring an additional 487,820 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

