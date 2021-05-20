SVB Leerink Trims Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Target Price to $7.00

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $13,476,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 686,545 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.