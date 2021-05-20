SVB Leerink Trims Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Target Price to $65.00

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist began coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $36.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.12 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 158.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,726,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 182,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 153,978 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

