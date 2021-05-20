Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.92.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $55.59 and a 52-week high of $146.93.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Synaptics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

