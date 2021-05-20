Syncona (LON:SYNC) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Syncona (LON:SYNC)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 286 ($3.74) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 284 ($3.71) price target on shares of Syncona in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of LON SYNC opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.71) on Tuesday. Syncona has a 12-month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 234.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.45.

In other news, insider Thomas Henderson sold 3,222,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.93), for a total value of £7,219,392.32 ($9,432,182.28).

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

