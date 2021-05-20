Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $244.78. 51,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,494. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.14 and a 200-day moving average of $247.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

In related news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

