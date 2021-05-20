Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given New $47.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $934,526 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,718 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 84,307 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

