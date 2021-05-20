Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $43.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $38.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

