Target (NYSE:TGT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $220.44 and last traded at $218.46, with a volume of 55314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.01.

The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.33.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.85.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

